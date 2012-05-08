Drake, Lil’ Wayne, The Weeknd, 2 Chainz, French Montana & Waka Flocka Kick Off Club Paradise Tour [VIDEO]

Drake kicked off his Club Paradise tour at Sleep Train Pavilion in Concord, CA last night and brought some of his buddies along for the show. While in the Bay Area, Lil’ Wayne skateboarded his way on stage and performed “The Motto” twice. Drizzy also performed the breakout single “No Lie” with 2 Chainz as well as “Crew Love” and “Stay Schemin” with The Weeknd and French Montana respectively. If this is how the tour starts, imagine how the rest of the tour will be. Check out all the footage after the jump.

PHOTO: Brennan Schnell

