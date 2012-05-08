Busta Rhymes Scheduled To Headline 8th Annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival

With over two decades in a business that chews up and spits out lesser acts, the dungeon dragon Busta Rhymes’ formidable career and his continuing ability to smash stages and features is an astounding testament to his tenacity. Recognizing Bussa Bus and his rare talent is Brooklyn Bodega, the producers behind the annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival (BHF). For his efforts, Busta Rhymes has been scheduled as the headlining act for the six-day festival this coming July.

BHF fans who were in attendance last year saw Bus catch wreck on the BHF stage after fellow veteran MC Q-Tip brought out the snarling rapper as part of his “Q-Tip and Friends” set; a concept introduced by BHF in where headliners are selectively handpicked to represent the festival’s main aim. The former Leader Of The New School standout made his name in the 90s and has steadily wowed listeners, including a scene-stealing cameo on Chris Brown’s smash hit “Look At Me Now.”

BHF president Wes Jackson gushed over Busta Rhymes in a statement announcing the rapper’s headlining role.

“One of the most interesting things that kept coming up when we talked about Busta in the office is all the different ‘Bustas’ there were. Busta to me is the skinny kid from ‘Sound Of The Zeekers’. To other cats in the office he is the muse of Hype Williams and the definitive artist of the video era. To younger fans he is the guy who killed it on the Chris Brown song. To purists he was Dilla’s biggest supporter after Q-Tip. Just as Q-Tip was in 2011, Busta is the embodiment of what Brooklyn Bodega and The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival is all about,” said Jackson glowingly.

The 2012 Brooklyn Hip-Hop festival kicks off July 9 through the 14. For more information, click here.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 During Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Into Adam Yauch & The Beastie Boys’ Stylistic Legacy [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Must Know About The Avengers Before Watching The Movie

• Bangin Candy: Gorgeous Looking, Ridiculously Bodied UK Model Tabby Brown [PHOTOS]

• Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Joe Conzo