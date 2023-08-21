Memphis Bleek Is STILL Pushing For Jay-Z Collab Album, “I Get Shot Down Like A Clay Pigeon”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When Jay-Z famously spit, “Bleek could be one hit away his whole career/As long as I’m alive, he’s a millionaire,” on Kanye West’s “Diamonds (Remix)” it didn’t really do his homie Memphis Bleek any favors career-wise. While the fellow Brooklyn rapper has continued to work hard at his craft—despite not really needing to considering his big homie’s billionaire status—he’s still getting curved when it comes to a joint project with Mr. Carter.

Bleek admitted so during a quick interview with TMZ.

“I’m on that boat, too. I wish,” said Bleek about seeking another collab, whether it be a song or even an EP project. The “Is That Your Chick” rapper is realistic about landing that Hov collab, though. “I don’t think so,” Bleek told TMZ. “Hov too far gone, man! I was supposed to try this when he had $100 million, not a billion. When you got a billion, it’s hard to get you in the booth. Only his wife can do it.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z did drop the critically acclaimed Everything Is Love Project in 2018. But besides the occasional guest verses, it’s been crickets on a Jigga album since 2017’s 4:44 (not counting his essentially riding shotgun on Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony in 2020). Nevertheless, Bleek isn’t giving up.

“I’m trying,” added Bleek. “I sending joints. I get shot down like a clay pigeon. Something going to stick one day. If we can drop an EP together come on now.”

Will Bleek and Jay-Z be able to close that “Coming of Age” trilogy? He wants y’all to hold your breath, but Jay-Z is notoriously frugal when it comes to his collaborations. For example, 2 Chainz is another artist who has been petitioning for a collab with Jay-Z to no avail.

But don’t let the lack of joint material let you think Bleek and Jay-Z ain’t still cool. He’s a perennial Roc Nation brunch attendee and Jay-Z was there at Bleek’s wedding back in 2014. See Bleek’s interview with TMZ below.