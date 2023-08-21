Blac Youngsta Reacts To Brother’s Murder

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Days after his brother was killed, Blac Youngsta has spoken out about it and he now wants revenge.

Last Friday (August 18th), local news networks reported that a man was shot to death while at a gas station in South Memphis, Tennessee earlier that morning. The rapper confirmed speculation on social media about the man being Blac Youngsta’s brother through his Instagram Stories on Sunday (August 20th).

“I Love U My Baby Brother Rest Up,” he wrote. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God. Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody. 4LIFE.” He’d continue: “I’m Ready For Whatever Come With This Shit. It’s Ok. Don’t Feel Sorry For Me. I’m Not Gone Feel Sorry For Nobody. Only God Knows.”

The Collective Music Group artist concluded: “Gone Make Sure They Feel Me. I Promise. Life Will Never Be The Same. But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World.” Sadly, the death makes it the third brother that Blac Youngsta has lost in a violent manner. He spoke publicly about the death of Ronnie B, who was also shot and killed in a Facebook post in 2016. The rapper also lost his brother, a rising rapper who went by the name HeavyCamp TD in a shooting in Miami, Florida in 2019.

Tomanuel Benson was shot at the Valero B.P. gas station at 9:30 A.M. and was found on the scene by police officers. Law enforcement officials have not been vocal about their initial impressions of the incident, declining to say if there was a person of interest. They did ask the public to contact them if they heard anything. Witnesses who were nearby the gas station claimed they saw a vehicle drive by when shots rang out loudly, with one striking Benson. He would then be rushed to Regional Hospital, where he would succumb to his injuries. South Parkway East