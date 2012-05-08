Common Defends Nas’ “Daughters” Single, Says Music Should Be “Very Personal”

Nas may have gotten flak from his baby’s mother, Carmen Bryant, over his “Daughters” record, but he’s getting support from a close friend. Common, has come to the defense of the Queens MC, and is behind his decision to open up about his 16-year-old daughter’s bad decisions—which include posting a photo of her condom collection on Twitter.

A father to a daughter himself, Common can relate to the trails and tribulations of raising a teenager. The Chicago native, praised Nas’ honesty on the No I.D.-produced single, off his forthcoming Life is Good album.

“I feel like in art you gotta be free to express what you need to say,” he told XXL. “That’s our job. That’s what we do. When you an artist, you can pour out your soul. Sometimes that’s the way to get it out. I don’t think it’s different than what Marvin Gaye was doin’, it’s the same mentality. Marvin Gaye did an album called Here, My Dear. The judge said he had to give all the proceeds from one of his next albums to his ex-wife that he was divorcing. So he wrote all the songs about they relationship.

“I think in music, you should be able to be very personal. I know it’s tough on the people that may be in the experience with you. I’ve definitely had the mother of my child be like, ‘Yo, why you keep puttin’ our business out there.’ Like, when I did ‘Retrospect for Life’ about abortion. It’s necessary sometimes and honestly, not only is it a way for me to express myself, but it may inspire somebody else to do something good.”

Even if Bryant never comes around to understanding the reasoning behind the release, here’s hoping that their daughter, Destiny Jones, will stay on the straight and narrow.





Photo: Bossip