Ab-Soul ft. Kendrick Lamar – “ILLuminate” [LISTEN]

Ab-Soul teams up with his fellow Top Dawg Entertainment brethren, Kendrick Lamar, for a record called “ILLuminate.” The song will appear on Ab-Soul’s The Control System, dropping May 11th.

Ab is no slouch but here we have yet another show stealing verse for Mr. Lamar, who also provides the hook. Listen to the Skhye Hutch produced “ILLuminate” below.

—

Photo: TDE