Big K.R.I.T. “Road Less Traveled” Tour Vlog – Episode 3 [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. drops the third episode his “Read Less Traveled” tour vlog. The Def Jam rappers talks Twitter, his collab with Mitchell & Ness and other tour jibber jabber.

Speaking of, the “Got This” rapper will be embarking on the Live From The Underground tour shortly after the release of his debut, Live From The Underground, on June 5. The tour kicks offJuly 11th in Detroit and ends August 12th in Ybor City, FL. Peep the tour schedule, and K.R.I.T.’s latest visual tour diary, below.

Wed-Jul-11

DETROIT, MI

ST. ANDREWS HALL

Thu-Jul-12

CINCINNATI, OH

MADISON THEATER

Fri-Jul-13

CHICAGO, IL

PITCHFORK FESTIVAL

Sat-Jul-14

MADISON, WI

BARRYMOORE THEATER

Sun-Jul-15

IOWA CITY, IA

BLUE MOOSE

Mon-Jul-16

LAWRENCE, KS

GRANADA

Wed-Jul-18

DENVER, CO

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Thu-Jul-19

BOULDER, CO

BOULDER THEATER

Fri-Jul-20

FT. COLLINS, CO

AGGIE THEATER

Sat-Jul-21

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

URBAN LOUNGE

Mon-Jul-23

PORTLAND, OR

HAWTHORNE

Tue-Jul-24

VANCOUVER, BC

FORTUNE SOUND CLUB

Wed-Jul-25

SEATTLE, WA

NEUMOS

Fri-Jul-27

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

SLIMS

Sat-Jul-28

SANTA CRUZ, CA

THE CATALYST

Sun-Jul-29

SANTA BARBARA, CA

VELVET JONES

Mon-Jul-30

LOS ANGELES, CA

EL REY THEATER

Tue-Jul-31

SANTA ANA, CA

OBSERVATORY

Wed-Aug-01

SAN DIEGO, CA

PORTER’S PUB

Thu-Aug-02

TEMPE, AZ

CLUB RED

Fri-Aug-03

TUCSON, AZ

RIALTO THEATER

Sat-Aug-04

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

SUNSHINE THEATER

Mon-Aug-06

SAN ANTONIO, TX

THE WHITE RABBIT

Tue-Aug-07

NEW ORLEANS, LA

HOUSE OF BLUES

Wed-Aug-08

JACKSON, MS

HAL AND MAL’S

Fri-Aug-10

ORLANDO, FL

THE BEACHUM

Sun-Aug-12

YBOR CITY, FL

THE RITZ

