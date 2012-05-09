Big Sean Visits Cipha Sounds And Rosenberg [VIDEO]

Big Sean visited Hot 97’s Cipha Sounds and Rosenberg with Kay Foxx to talk about many subjects. Sean was congratulated on getting a Summer Jam slot as well as the “I Don’t Like (Remix),” and an awkward A$$ conversation about pleasuring himself to Nicki Minaj. Yeah, that really happened. Hit the jump to check it out.

Photo: YouTube