Big Sean Visits Cipha Sounds And Rosenberg [VIDEO]

Big Sean visited Hot 97’s Cipha Sounds and Rosenberg with Kay Foxx to talk about many subjects. Sean was congratulated on getting a Summer Jam slot as well as the “I Don’t Like (Remix),” and an awkward A$$ conversation about pleasuring himself to Nicki Minaj. Yeah, that really happened. Hit the jump to check it out. 
