iHeartMedia Announces ‘Storytime With Legendary Jerry’ Podcast

A new iHeartMedia podcast featuring veteran music executive “Legendary Jerry” Clark will focus on the history of southern rap music with exclusive interviews and more.

iHeartPodcasts announced that they are in collaboration with Jerry Clark to release a new podcast titled Storytime with Legendary Jerry. Clark has been an influential figure in the music industry and in Atlanta’s rap scene itself, having been a VP of Promotions for Steve Rifkind’s SRC/Universal Music label and working in the same capacity for So So Def/Def Jam after being sought out by Jermaine Dupri and the late Shakir Stewart.

The podcast will feature Clark sitting down and diving into an enlightening and engrossing journey into the rise of the southern rap music scene, with interviews with some of its greatest artists and figures such as Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Killer Mike, Tony Draper and more. The episodes aim to give listeners an unfettered look at what goes into the creative process for artists as well as how executives at that level work with artists and the label to produce the best results.

Clark expressed his happiness with the podcast. “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with iHeartMedia,” said Clark in a statement. “This podcast is about celebrating the vibrant landscape of southern rap and paying homage to the artists, executives, and visionaries who have shaped it. We will delve into the stories behind the scenes, offering listeners a front-row seat to the birth and evolution of this influential genre.”

“Southern rappers have had a strong influence on the genre and this podcast will deliver a range of informative insights and never-before-heard stories from the experts and icons for our passionate music fans who are immersed in the culture,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts in a press release.

“Storytime with Legendary Jerry” will make its debut Nov. 8. For more information on the launch and upcoming guests, check out iheartmedia.com/podcasts.