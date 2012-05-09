The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Wired is sending a special happy birthday shoutout to the one and only Ghostface Killah, aka Tony Starks, aka Pretty Toney. We are incredibly grateful for Ghostface because, let’s be honest, where would we be without Ghost’s masterful words of wisdom?

Ghost Deini has been handing out gems of advice since the early 90s, and he’s been spot on about each and every one of them. Once more, a Ghostface Killah interview is what all Hip-Hop interviews should be like. Raw, candid, and no holds barred. Let us take you through some of Ghost’s best soundbites ever.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Street Artist Kai Launches Now Royalty Exhibit In L.A. [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 During Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Into Adam Yauch & The Beastie Boys’ Stylistic Legacy [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Must Know About The Avengers Before Watching The Movie

• Bangin Candy: Gorgeous Looking, Ridiculously Bodied UK Model Tabby Brown [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Hot 97

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »