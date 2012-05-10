Chris Brown – “Mercy (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown goes jacking for beats on the G.O.O.D. Music single. Breezy breezes past multiple flows for his take on “Mercy.” Get a listen down below.
Photo: Ernest Estime
