CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

Chris Brown – “Mercy (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Chris Brown goes jacking for beats on the G.O.O.D. Music single. Breezy breezes past multiple flows for his take on “Mercy.” Get a listen down below. 
http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

The Xenomorph In Ridley Scott’s Alien Was A Black Man [PHOTOS]

Photo: Ernest Estime

Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close