Chris Brown – “Mercy (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown goes jacking for beats on the G.O.O.D. Music single. Breezy breezes past multiple flows for his take on “Mercy.” Get a listen down below.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• The Xenomorph In Ridley Scott’s Alien Was A Black Man [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Ernest Estime

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]