Chris Brown – “Theraflu (Freestyle)” (Rihanna Diss?) [LISTEN]

Shortly after dropping his freestyle for one G.O.O.D. Music single, Chris Brown takes on “Theraflu.” It’s seems like Breezy’s version of Kanye West’s “So Cold” is which is a Rihanna diss. What do you think about this one? Should he get back to singing? Is he rapping too much?

Give it a listen after the jump.

