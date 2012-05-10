Chris Brown – “Theraflu (Freestyle)” (Rihanna Diss?) [LISTEN]

Shortly after dropping his freestyle for one G.O.O.D. Music single, Chris Brown takes on “Theraflu.” It’s seems like Breezy’s version of Kanye West’s “So Cold” is which is a Rihanna diss. What do you think about this one? Should he get back to singing? Is he rapping too much?

Give it a listen after the jump.



MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• The Xenomorph In Ridley Scott’s Alien Was A Black Man [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Emmanuelle Saliba