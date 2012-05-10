Jay-Z Endorses Bacardi’s New Ultra-Luxury Cognac Called D’ussé

Jay-Z is adding Cognac to his endorsement portfolio. The Life Files reports that Hova was on hand at a private event in NYC last night to introduce D’ussé, a new VSOP Cognac being launched by Bacardi.

D’ussé (pronounced ‘dew-say’) is being presented and situated as a competitor to Hennessy. Bacardi’s new Cognac doesn’t launch until next month and will be available stateside in September. D’ussé Cognac will cost you $45 for a 750mL bottle. Bacardi is targeting a younger audience to compete with brands like Rémy Martin and Courvoisier, making picking up the super influential Jay-Z as a co-signer is a no brainer.

In the past the rapper/mogul has endorsed Reebok and HP computers, and currently pushes Armand de Brignac aka Ace of Spade champagne. So why not have another spirit on the top shelf?

Photo: The Life Files