Audible Announces ‘Yes We Cannabis’ Series w/ Method Man, Punkie Johnson & More

A new scripted audio series from Audible covers the adventures of three friends trying to find happiness while launching a legal marijuana company.

Audible announced the launch of a new audio comedy series created in collaboration with media powerhouse Broadway Video, which is entitled Ye We Cannabis. The series boasts a bevy of talented comedic actors, fronted by Sam Richardson, best known for his role as Richard Splett on HBO’s Veep series and his Emmy-nominated performance as billionaire Edwin Akufo on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso along with Wu-Tang Clan MC and veteran actor Method Man, and Punkie Johnson from Saturday Night Live along with Langston Kerman who has appeared in HBO’s Insecure and Amazon’s The Boys.

Yes We Cannabis follows a pharmacist named George (Richardson) who is unsatisfied with his work and life in Florida, prompting him to quit his job and take off for California with the goal of creating a legal cannabis company along with his friends Brandy (Johnson) and Marcus (Kerman). The 10-episode series captures the highs, lows, and other highs of trying to make the company a reality while encountering hectic situations in dating, family, and dealing with shady people all in the vein of living while Black in America.

The series will feature a slew of notable guest voices, which include Tichina Arnold, Tim Meadows, Rachel Dratch, and Chris Parnell. In addition to Meadows and Dratch, there are other Saturday Night Live veterans in the mix such as Heidi Gardner who joins other comedians like Richard Kind, Laci Mosley, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to round out the cast.

Yes We Cannabis is directed by Rochée Jeffrey, who also created and wrote the show with George K. Burns. Both also serve as executive producers along with Britta von Schoeler for Broadway Video, with Ian Stearns filling the role for Audible. Producers for the series are Olutoye Adegboro, Gabriella Mezzacappa, Eddie Michaels, and Austin Breslow for Broadway Video. Yes We Cannabis will make its exclusive debut on Audible on Thursday (August 24th).