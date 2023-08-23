You Care: Marcus Jordan Says He Is Not Engaged To Larsa Pippen, Reveals He Gave Her A Promise Ring

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Wedding bells are not Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s future… yet.

Last week, the couple had social media buzzing after TMZ Sports caught them coming out of a restaurant. Jordan told the paparazzi they were “looking for a location” and had started the wedding process.

Now, it looks like that was nothing but the ultimate pump fake, with the couple throwing cold water on speculation they were close to tying the knot.

On a recent episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety, Pippen said the ring she is sporting is a “promise ring” and not an engagement ring. Jordan added he was responding to the paparazzi in a “cheeky way.”

Per Page Six:

“We’re not engaged,” Pippen, 49, said. “But you did give me a promise ring.”

“I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Jordan, 32, replied, adding that marriage has been a topic of discussion for the couple but not a “priority.”

“The only thing we’ve come up with is that we want a destination wedding,” the reality TV star added.

The explanation comes after Pippen was first spotted with a diamond band on her left ring finger while leaving a West Hollywood restaurant with her beau last week.

Addressing the recent headlines, Jordan said, “Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.”

Marcus Jordan’s Parents & Larsa Pippen’s Reacted To The Engagement Rumors

Despite the couple denying the wedding rumors, their families and friends both reacted to the news. “I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” Pippen said.

Jordan revealed he got multiple messages from his father, Michael Jordan, and his mother, Juanita Vanoy, who sent him “a bunch of eye emojis.”

What we would give to know exactly what Michael Jordan said to his son.

When asked if he approves of the couple, he flat out told reporters, “No!” he did not approve of the Trophy Room owner dating his former teammate, now enemy, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

Speaking on the Basketball Hall of Famer’s comments, Larsa Pippen said “she was embarrassed,” noting his comments could result from his fractured friendship with his former teammate.

“I feel like for them, it probably is weird, Pippen began. “It probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand,” she added during a July episode of the couple’s podcast. “[But] oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do?”

What a messy situation this is.

Photo: Romain Maurice / Getty