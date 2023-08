Marcus Jordan Says Wedding With Larsa Pippen In The Works, X Users Think Michael Jordan Should Remove Him From His Will

MJ is not the only person who disapproves of this marriage. X users also have been slam-dunking the couple following the news coming out.”She was gone get that Jordan money by hook or by crook. Jordan gotta talk to his son tho, marrying a woman that old is insane & then you add in how she did Scottie, his dumb ass think she won’t do the same to him,” one X user wrote.

“She’s a real weirdo. And Jesus I hate siding with men. And it’s not the age so much as watching him grow up. Yuck,” another X user added.

Welp, we wonder what Scottie Pippen is thinking right now.

You can peep more reactions to Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen gearing up to jump over the broom in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty