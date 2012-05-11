Lil B Raps Over Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” In A Sauna [VIDEO]

Awkward? Yes. Off beat? Sure. Irreverently engaging? Yes. The prolific Lil’ B dropped a video for “3 Stacks” off of his latest mixtape Welcome To Based World and he’s rapping in a sauna over Celine Dion‘s Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On.” He also delivers some rather inspiring words while showing footage of himself hugging his fans. This is strangely heartwarming in a very #rare sense that only Based people will understand. Hit the jump to check it out. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Usain Bolt’s Ex-Girl, Taneish Simpson [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube