Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Seek Protection Order from Alleged Stalker

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have asked for court-ordered protection from a creepy fan they say keeps showing up to their concerts, events and home.
According to TMZ, the superstar couple were initially denied their request for a Temporary Restraining Order against a man named Ian Craig Lees who allegedly snuck onto the couple’s Pacific Palisades property.
A new hearing has been set for Sept. 14.
TMZ obtained court documents which state that despite being a total stranger, Lees seems determined to make contact with her … and now Aiko says she fears for her life.
She alleges that Lees has been attending her shows and events and that things reached a boiling point earlier this month when he allegedly got into a physical altercation with the residential security in her neighborhood.
The singer is mother to two children, Namiko, 14, and a son with Big Sean, Noah, who was born last November.
