Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Seek Protection Order from Alleged Stalker

Published on August 24, 2023

Dior Cruise Collection 2018 show, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 11 May 2017

Source: WWD / Getty

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have asked for court-ordered protection from a creepy fan they say keeps showing up to their concerts, events and home.

According to TMZ, the superstar couple were initially denied their request for a Temporary Restraining Order against a man named  Ian Craig Lees who allegedly snuck onto the couple’s Pacific Palisades property. 

A new hearing has been set for Sept. 14. 

TMZ obtained court documents which state that despite being a total stranger, Lees seems determined to make contact with her … and now Aiko says she fears for her life.

She alleges that Lees has been attending her shows and events and that things reached a boiling point earlier this month when he allegedly got into a physical altercation with the residential security in her neighborhood.

The singer is mother to two children, Namiko, 14, and a son with Big Sean, Noah, who was born last November. 

 

