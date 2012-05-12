Big K.R.I.T. Performs “I Got This” On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

Last night, Big K.R.I.T. brought his travelling soulful southern Hip-Hop road show to Late Night Jimmy Fallon. The Mississipi rapper performing “I Got This,” the lead single from his upcoming official debut, Live From The Underground.

Watch the Roots crew ably recreate the vigor of K.R.I.T.’s production for the Def Jam rapper to get busy to live, below (spotted at Rap-Up). Live From The Underground is due in stores June 5th.

—

Photo: NBC