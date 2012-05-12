CLOSE
Stack Bundles ft. Kanye West – “Did It My Way’ [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Before Stack Bundles untimely passing, he recorded this record dating back to 2005 titled “Did It My Way” featuring Kanye West. It’s set to appear on Far Rock Star‘s upcoming Rap In Retrospect mixtape. Hit the jump for the download and link. 

