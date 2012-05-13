Twista Wants Kanye On His Album, Denies Signing To G.O.O.D Music

While 2 Chainz refuses to officially confirm signing to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint, Twista is coming forward to clear up rumors that he too will be joining the roster. The Chicago MC, previously hinted to possibly becoming the newest member of Ye’s growing team, but in an interview with AllHipHop, he cleared up the confusion. “Yeah, my words got a little misconstrued when I did an interview, and I told the person it was possible because my main producer [The Legendary Traxter] works a lot with Kanye,” he said. “I really just left it open on my end as a possibility, but as far as us having any talks on anything actually happening concrete, nothing has happened like that as of yet. But as far as that being a possible place for me to end up, as far as me feeling right, then I would say, yes. But as far as anything transpiring, nothing has happened like that yet.”

Although they have collaborated before in the past, most notably on West’s “Slow Jamz” single, no future venture are in the works. However, if given the opportunity Twista would love to get his fellow windy city comrade on his new album. He recently dropped the track “Kush Rhymes,” off his forthcoming album, and doesn’t want to finish the release without having West “have some hand in it in some way.”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

• Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Sneaker Is Back, Drops May 25 [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Usain Bolt’s Ex-Girl, Taneish Simpson [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Fake Shore Drive