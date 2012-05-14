CLOSE
Jay-Z’s Made In America Press Conference [LIVESTREAM]

Jay-Z is set to take the podium in Philadelphia to announce that his Labor Day Weekend festival titled  Made In America, in partnership with Budweiser. The concert will be held on September 1st and 2nd at Ben Franklin Parkway in Fairmount Park. It is expected to be a three-stage event promoted by Live Nation that will bring a wide range of acts to Philly from the world of Rock, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Dance, hit the jump to watch live. 
