Meek Mill Says The Most He Ever Spent On Sneakers Was $5K

Meek Mill likes to keep clean feets but won’t drop a big bag on them. He revealed the most he ever spent on sneaker was about $5,000.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native recently attended the New York Got Sole sneaker conference. While making his rounds at the event he conducted a brief interview on his sneaker history, likes and dislikes. When asked what is the most he has ever spent on a sneaker he explained he isn’t reckless with his money when it comes to footwear. “I think like $5,000,” Meek Mill responded. “Only one time. My style is not spending a lot. The way I am I might buy a new pair of sneaks — I will ride an ATV in a pair of Louis Air Forces the first day.”

Later on while browsing through Nike Dunks he doubled down on his earlier statement saying “I buy good sneaks but I just don’t buy the super expensive good ones.” He was also asked his opinion on the best sneaker of all time the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper had a very hot take for a response. “The Charles Barkley (Nike Air Max CB 94)” he replied. When asked for what model he went with the OG Pure Purple colorway saying “that’s my favorite sneaker of all time.” Moments later he found that exact same shoe on a table and paid $250 for a 10.5 size.

You can Meek Mill discuss sneaker politics and more below.

Photo: @gotsole