Kith Collabs With Marvel & ASICS For X-Men Sneaker Collection [Photos]

Looks like X-Men aficionados are in for a treat as Kith has just collaborated with Marvel and ASICS to drop a new sneaker collection centered around your favorite mutant superheroes.



Nice Kicks is reporting that Kith, Marvel and ASICS will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the X-Men with a exclusive sneaker collection that will feature color ways modeled after the uniforms of the classic superhero team. With Wolverine getting two colorways (of course), the seven deep footwear collection offers an assortment of colorful sneakers that will no doubt become a part of someone’s comic book gallery in their mancave.

Nice Kicks reports:

Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg designed seven custom versions: the “Beast,” “Cyclops,” “Gambit,” “Rogue,” “Storm,” and “Wolverine.” Each model has its own unique color-blocking and features the classic leather formstripe and split tongue.

Each sneaker is packaged in collectible sealed boxes and features original recreations of the 1992 Uncanny X-Men Series 1 Trading Cards, which are PSA-graded and randomly distributed with each shoe. Made by Upper Deck, the custom cards are finished with Marvel x Kith co-branding and Kith & PSA co-branding.

Those X-Men cards were the bomb! Just sayin.’

Check out a gang of detailed photos the upcoming collection in the gallery, and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of these when they hit shelves July 28 in the comments section below.