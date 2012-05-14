Nike LeBron 9 “MVP Edition” [PHOTOS]

Besides announcing a mixtape, this weekend LeBron James was named the NBA’s MVP. Nike in turn named King James their “Employee of the Year” and dropped a new colorway of his signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. James wore this special “MVP Edition” colorway during yesterday’s first game defeat of the Indiana Pacers.

The shoe’s white upper gets surrounded by the Miami Heat’s traditional colors of red, black and some yellow. Expect the Nike LeBron 9 “MVP Edition” to be at available retail sometime in June, but check them out for now in the gallery.

Photos: Nike

