Exclusive: Scarface Reflects On The 10 Year Anniversary Of The Fix

Are you ready to feel old? This August, Scarface’s landmark album The Fix, will be turning a decade old. The Fix was Face Mob’s first solo album under Def Jam Records as the president of Def Jam South. The classic album featured a young and hungry Kanye West behind the boards, and records with Nas and Jay-Z during the height of their much publicized battle.

The Fix also received the coveted “5 Mic” rating in The Source and featured records like “On My Block,” and “Guess Who’s Back.” In this exclusive sit down with Hip Hop Wired, Scarface talks about the making of that album as well as his endeavors with Platinum League trading cards.

