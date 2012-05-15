5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

We’re not here to throw stones, but the issue behind Lil B’s refusal to stop releasing new music is starting to get out of hand. The Bay Area rapper has tried every tactic possible to be taken seriously in the rap world, but to no avail. Even naming his debut album, I’m Gay, and being invited to speak at New York University, couldn’t trick [most of] the public into responding to his alleged musical movement. Although we appreciate his tedious attempts at showcasing some form of lyrical talent, B’s latest release “3 Stacks,” off his Welcome to Based World mixtape took things to a new low. Aside from shooting the music video in a sauna , the record—set behind Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”—is cringe-worthy at best. So when thinking of which upcoming artist would be a potential opponent, we decided to weigh B’s career up against that of Hip-Hop’s crowned princess: Blue Ivy Carter. She’s not even six months old yet, but if–and when—BIC starts taking a serious shot at music, you can bet that she’ll have a better run than Lil B.

Here are five reasons why BIC will have a better rap career than Lil B.

Photo: BET/Tumblr

