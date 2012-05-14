Teyana Taylor Signs To G.O.O.D Music

2 Chainz and Q-Tip are going to have to make room because there’s a new member on the G.O.O.D. Music team. Teyana Taylor is the latest person to sign to Ye’s growing label. The Harlem native has been working with Kanye West for years, but now she can officially call herself an artist on his imprint.

A press release serviced Monday (May 14) announced the news, revealing that Def Jam will serve as the distributor of Taylor’s music.

Taylor is best known for her spot on MTV’s Sweet 16. Since appearing on show, the singer/rapper has done everything from choreography a for Beyonce, to earning a production credit on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. As a solo artist, the one-time protégé of Pharrell Williams released her debut, A Planet Called Harlem in 2008, while her latest mixtape, The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor, dropped last month.

When contacted by Hip-Hop Wired, Taylor noted that she’s “not talking to anyone yet,” about the matter.

Photo: Mixtape Maestro