DMX — The Weigh In EP [DOWNLOAD]

The Dogg is back. After dropping a the Snoop-assisted track “S***t Don’t Change” last night, DMX is unleashing his The Weigh In EP today, featuring the likes of Big Sean, Tyrese, DJ Envy and more. X has gone through a lot of turmoil over the last few years, but he appears to be getting is life and career back on track. From appearing on VH1’s Couple’s Rehab, and managing to stay out of the cross hairs of the law, we salute his efforts.

Download the release after the jump.

Download: DMX – The Weigh In

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Waka Flocka Flame Covers 5th Anniversary Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

• Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Courtside At Lakers vs. Nuggets Game [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

—

Photo: MTV