Rihanna, Beyonce, LeBron James & More Round Out Forbes’ Celebrity 100

Forbes released their yearly rank of the most fiscally powerful celebrities in the United States. According to Forbes, the list is based on “entertainment-related earnings plus media visibility (exposure in print, television, radio and online), from film and television actors, TV personalities, models, athletes, authors, musicians and comedians. Jennifer Lopez scored the #1 spot this year followed closely by Oprah, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga rounding out the top 5. Beyonce Knowles snagged the 16th spot on the list, while her husband, Jay-Z place #38. Dr. Dre stayed steady at 26th, while Diddy, Kanye West and Lil’ Wayne placed 42nd, 45th, and 69th respectively. Check the full list below.

Rank Name Pay Money Rank TV/Radio Rank Press Rank Web Rank Social Rank 1 Jennifer Lopez $52 M 30 10 22 13 19 2 Oprah Winfrey $165 M 1 1 13 19 18 3 Justin Bieber $55 M 24 4 9 9 3 4 Rihanna $53 M 27 23 11 5 2 5 Lady Gaga $52 M 30 3 1 8 1 6 Britney Spears $58 M 20 26 34 15 11 7 Kim Kardashian $18 M 77 5 35 6 16 8 Katy Perry $45 M 36 21 18 7 4 9 Tom Cruise $75 M 13 22 26 32 42 10 Steven Spielberg $130 M 3 38 10 46 80 11 Taylor Swift $57 M 22 17 42 14 7 12 Tiger Woods $58 M 20 6 4 25 45 13 Angelina Jolie $20 M 75 18 16 3 83 14 Donald Trump $63 M 17 2 29 35 62 15 LeBron James $53 M 27 7 15 23 22 16 Beyonce Knowles $40 M 43 9 12 12 9 17 Elton John $80 M 11 29 32 48 58 18 Simon Cowell $90 M 9 19 28 84 79 19 Rush Limbaugh $69 M 15 12 56 31 66 20 Tyler Perry $105 M 6 51 73 64 30 21 Paul McCartney $57 M 22 34 25 2 52 22 Jennifer Aniston $11 M 93 28 41 17 94 23 Glenn Beck $80 M 11 43 77 58 53 24 Adele $35 M 53 16 5 20 12 25 Bon Jovi $60 M 18 62 51 55 17 26 Dr. Dre $110 M 5 88 82 28 40 27 Kobe Bryant $50 M 33 32 27 27 26 28 Brad Pitt $25 M 70 11 8 4 94 29 Ryan Seacrest $59 M 19 33 74 71 34 30 Howard Stern $95 M 7 52 87 69 67 31 Roger Federer $52 M 30 41 2 68 28 32 David Beckham $46 M 35 44 17 26 6 33 Manny Pacquiao $67 M 16 47 53 73 51 34 Ellen DeGeneres $53 M 27 30 48 60 23 35 Michael Bay $160 M 2 79 68 74 91 36 George Lucas $90 M 9 70 57 75 94 37 James Patterson $94 M 8 97 75 90 49 38 Jay-Z $38 M 48 24 31 16 20 39 Jerry Bruckheimer $115 M 4 91 90 96 82 40 Peyton Manning $42 M 41 8 24 57 94 41 David Letterman $45 M 36 13 46 45 78 42 Sean “Diddy” Combs $45 M 36 60 67 22 36 43 Kristen Stewart $34 M 55 61 50 21 63 44 Cristiano Ronaldo $42 M 41 93 7 38 5 45 Kanye West $35 M 53 53 40 10 31 46 Leonardo Dicaprio $37 M 49 49 39 42 38 47 Rafael Nadal $33 M 58 14 3 54 25 48 Phil Mickelson $48 M 34 42 33 87 88 49 Toby Keith $55 M 24 71 86 85 54 50 Lionel Messi $39 M 46 87 6 40 10 51 Ashton Kutcher $24 M 72 56 38 18 15 52 Floyd Mayweather $40 M 43 35 62 77 46 53 Kenny Chesney $44 M 40 48 80 79 37 54 package Wolf $70 M 14 100 99 100 94 55 Sandra Bullock $25 M 70 54 64 56 89 56 Johnny Depp $30 M 62 31 21 1 85 57 Adam Sandler $37 M 49 57 59 70 13 58 Will Smith $30 M 62 37 52 43 14 59 Cameron Diaz $34 M 56 46 47 37 94 60 Tom Brady $27 M 64 15 14 61 61 61 Gisele Bundchen $45 M 36 77 88 53 64 62 Mark Burnett $55 M 24 90 95 99 92 63 Alex Rodriguez $34 M 56 36 30 65 71 64 Jerry Seinfeld $40 M 43 58 81 86 69 65 Tom Hanks $26 M 67 20 36 66 44 66 Stephen King $39 M 46 81 55 59 76 67 Taylor Lautner $26 M 66 67 58 36 21 68 Brad Paisley $32 M 61 39 79 80 41 69 Lil Wayne $27 M 64 75 63 10 8 70 Dwayne Johnson $36 M 51 84 72 83 29 71 Maria Sharapova $26 M 67 59 20 76 33 72 Ben Stiller $33 M 58 73 65 81 43 73 Khloe Kardashian Odom $11 M 93 63 92 24 27 74 Seth MacFarlane $36 M 51 92 94 92 55 75 Charlize Theron $18 M 77 65 61 34 75 76 Sofia Vergara $19 M 76 71 100 41 56 77 Serena Williams $13 M 90 40 19 63 47 78 Alec Baldwin $15 M 85 27 60 44 70 79 Janet Evanovich $33 M 58 95 91 97 72 80 Julia Roberts $16 M 84 45 43 49 77 81 Eva Longoria $15 M 85 65 69 29 39 82 John Grisham $26 M 67 89 78 91 48 83 Meryl Streep $12 M 91 25 23 66 94 84 Tiesto $23 M 73 98 89 62 24 85 J.K. Rowling $17 M 83 67 44 50 68 86 Sarah Jessica Parker $15 M 85 69 49 51 73 87 Li Na $18 M 77 74 37 94 87 88 Hugh Laurie $18 M 77 83 70 82 57 89 Reese Witherspoon $9 M 96 50 54 30 84 90 Jeff Dunham $22 M 74 96 97 88 32 91 Larry The Cable Guy $18 M 77 78 82 93 65 92 Skrillex $15 M 85 98 85 33 35 93 Tina Fey $11 M 93 54 66 72 81 94 Kate Moss $9 M 96 86 45 39 74 95 Ray Romano $18 M 77 85 93 98 93 96 Zooey Deschanel $9 M 96 80 71 52 50 97 Bethenny Frankel $12 M 91 82 98 78 60 98 Tim Allen $14 M 89 76 84 95 86 99 Melissa McCarthy $6 M 100 64 76 89 90 100 Adriana Lima $7 M 99 94 96 47 59

Photo: Rap-Up