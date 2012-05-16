Bun B’s Nike Air Foamposite Pros ‘Metallic Silver/Bright Crimson’ [PHOTOS]

If you didn’t know, Bun B’s sneaker game is at an elite level. The UGK rap legend stunted on Twitter Instagram by showing off his pair of Nike Air Foamposite Pros in the Metallic Silver/Bright Crimson colorway. The all new color scheme of the ubiquitous Foamposite doesn’t drop until September.

That’s trill. Peep photos of the highly coveted sneaker in the gallery.

Photos: Bun B

