Lil’ Kim Explains Her Issues With Nicki Minaj, Ms. Wallace & Faith Evans With The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Lil’ Kim visits Charlemagne, Envy and Angela Yee on Power 105.1 and speaks on how she well never be cool with Junior Mafia again. She also says Ms. Wallace never knew who her son really was, speaks on her issues with Faith Evans, and gets asked why she got all that plastic surgery in part one of the video. The second video delves deeply into Kim’s long standing issues with Nicki Minaj.

