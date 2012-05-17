Waka Flocka Flame – Triple F Life: Friends Fans & Family Album Preview

Waka Flocka Flame has been everywhere recently. From covering SPIN and XXL magazines, to hitting MTV’s Hip Hop POV, Flocka is setting the stage for his new album Triple F Life. The dreadlocked-tattooed party starter is out to show he’s more than just a riot-starter when it comes to music, and this album is a pretty big jump from the street-favorite, Flockavelli. Is that a good or a bad thing? Find out as Hip Hop Wired gives you and exclusive preview of Waka’s new album Triple F. Life: Friends Fans & Family, in stores June 12th. Pre-order that right here.

