Kanye West Appears In Keeping Up With The Kardashians Trailer [VIDEO]

Now that he’s with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is stepping his reality TV game up. The Chicago rapper will appear on the forthcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, premiering this weekend. If you blink, you might miss him, but Ye most definitely pops up in the trailer, sitting next to his lady.

Check out the clip after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

—

Photo: Getty