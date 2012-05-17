CLOSE
Kanye West Appears In Keeping Up With The Kardashians Trailer [VIDEO]

Now that he’s with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is stepping his reality TV game up. The Chicago rapper will appear on the forthcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, premiering this weekend. If you blink, you might miss him, but Ye most definitely pops up in the trailer, sitting next to his lady.

Check out the clip after the jump.

