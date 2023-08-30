Like We Always Do At This Time : Apple Announces iPhone 15 Event

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is your iPhone tripping out? If so, you know what that means. It’s that time of the year when Apple announces a new iPhone model.

The invites for the upcoming Apple Event called “Wonderlust” are live, and it’s all happening on September 12th at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. According to speculation, the tech giant is showing off its worst-kept secret, the iPhone 15 and a new Apple Watch model.

The event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, and the Apple logo on the invite, gray, blue, and black, could serve as a tease to the iPhone 15s device’s colors.

If this upcoming event serves as the coming out party for the iPhone 15, it will most certainly take centerstage during the presentation. The Verge reports the forthcoming standard and plus models will look like their predecessors, with some design upgrades in critical areas.

Per The Verge:

The notch at the top of the screen will apparently be replaced by the Dynamic Island that first appeared in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The Lightning port might also be replaced by a USB-C port, which could enable faster charging.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, those phones might have some bigger changes. Those higher-end phones are rumored to get titanium frames, thinner bezels, big camera improvements, and, like the base iPhone 15s, USB-C ports.

The website also reports with those “improvements,” Apple fans should expect a price bump. How significant the price increase will be remains a mystery.

A New Apple Watch Model Is On The Way

According to The Verge, Apple will also dedicate some time to its new Apple Watch Series 9, It will reportedly feature 41- and 45-millimeter screens and a new model of its costly Apple Watch Ultra model.

We can’t wait to see Apple reinvent the wheel like it always does every year.

