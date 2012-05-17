Jay-Z’s Full Sit Down Interview With CNN On Made In America Festival [VIDEO]

If you have a good 11 minutes to kill, watch CNN’s Poppy Harlow talk to Jay-Z about his concert to benefit the United Way, becoming a father and President Obama’s policies.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)