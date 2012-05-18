Kanye West Premiering Cruel Summer Art Film At Cannes 2012

Kanye West has announced that he is releasing a short art film called Cruel Summer. Also, the highly anticipated G.O.O.D. Music compilation will share the same title as a press release notes that film was inspired by the said album.

Cruel Summer, the film, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23rd, accompanied by a two-day art installation. The short, which is written, produced and directed by the producer/rapper/designer, is being touted as an “immersive ‘7 Screen Experience’.” A look at the film’s poster (see below) reveals that comedian/actor Aziz Ansari is involved.

When not kicking it with Kim Kardashian, West was recently spotted not so secretly filming in Qatar, which may have been for Cruel Summer. If you happen to be in Cannes, which is in France, you are able to RSVP for a screening, for two days after it world premiere, here. Also, the film seems to be is part of Yeezy’s DONDA venture.



Photo: WENN