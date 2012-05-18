50 Cent & DJ Drama Talk The Lost Tape With Peter Rosenberg [VIDEO]

50 Cent and DJ Drama held a live Q&A earlier today with Peter Rosenberg and if you missed it, we have the entire recording for you. The two obviously spoke on their upcoming project, The Lost Tape as well as 50’s current relationship with Eminem and Jay-Z.

Video streaming by Ustream

Photo: Instagram