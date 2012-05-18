Beyoncé Calls Donna Summer “Honest” And “Gifted”

Beyoncé has responded to the passing of disco queen, Donna Summer, whom she noted as one of her musical inspirations. The new mom– recently named People Magazine’s most beautiful person–took to her personal website to release a statement on the death of the 63-year-old, which came after an 10-month bout with cervical cancer. “She was much more than the Queen of Disco she became known for” she wrote. “She was an honest and gifted singer with flawless vocal talent.”

In 2004, Beyoncé sampled Summer’s single “Love to Love You Baby,” for her “Naughty Girl” track off her Dangerously In Love Debut. Summer died Thursday (May 17) in Naples, Fla.

Photo: AP/Bliss Tree