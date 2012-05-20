Lil’ Kim & A Gang Of Friends Rock Paradise Theater In The Bronx [VIDEO]

Besides having a lengthy catalog of hits, Lil’ Kim has a LOT of friends. Both were on display at the Paradise Theater in the Bronx on Friday night (May 18th) for the Brooklyn rapper’s The Return of the Queen Tour.

Besides rocking her own hits, Kimmy Blanco also brought out fellow female rappers Missy Elliott, Pepa and Eve as well as Juelz Santana and Cassidy. Drita Davanzo of Mob Wives was in the spot, too.

But yo, too many people on stage b.

More footage on the next page.

Photo: Instagram

