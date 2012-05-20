A$AP Rocky Wants Azealia Banks To Stop Starting Beef [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky is nothing if not honest. The “Goldie” rapper performed at the Bamboozle festival over the weekend, and when asked about fellow newcomer, Azealia Banks, he advised her to stop starting trouble.

“She gotta chill out with the beefin’ and all that other stuff and disrespecting the O.G.s,” he told FUSE. “Other than that I think if she stay outta trouble she’ll have longevity.

In the past year or so Banks has started feuds with just about every female rapper she can think of. Her most recent attack was launched at Lil Kim, and even though she apologizes for her rants (which usually take place on Twitter), maybe she should take Rocky’s advice and learn to play well with others.



Photo: Hype Beast