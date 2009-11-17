Cam’Ron Officially Ends Dipset

“To keep it 100, Dipset is Dipset, but it’s over and they got to get over it.”

The fat lady is singing her a** off right now as words from Killa Cam have apparently hammered the final nail into the coffin in regards to his former set known as The Diplomats.

Questions have continued to arise about the camp and fans have continued to keep their fingers crossed hoping that Harlem would shake the foundation of music again.

With alleged reports of Hell Rell filing a lawsuit against Jim Jones to a rift between Killa and Juelz stirring from Santana’s supposed addiction to syrup, Dipset has seen too many low points to even see the light to climb from the pit.

Speaking with Maybach TV, Killa spoke on the situation with the set and how people have had misconceptions about his place in the group.

“When I shake somebody’s hand, this is what you see [Diplomats tattoo]. The only thing that bothers me is when ni**as be like, ‘Oh, so you can be down with Dipset? They gon put you back down? How can you put somebody back down with something that they own?”

Aligned with Harlem rapper Vado, Byrd Lady, Felony Fame and Rod Rhaspy, Cam has continued to moved on with the new group, reportedly called The U.N. His split from Jones and Santana also allowed the rapper to branch out and create Killa Entertainment.

Teaming up with DJ Drama, he recently released the mixtape, Boss Of All Bosses which features his new acts.

Cam recently appeared alongside the Clipse for the music video to “Popular Demand” off the upcoming album Til the Casket Drops which is slated for December 8.

One question that comes up is where is the rapper’s relationship with in terms of Damon Dash? With Dash on the verge of releasing a new compilation album, there has been word of him working with the likes of Jones, Mos Def and even Raekwon, but there hasn’t even been a stir or any reference to the two in some time.

Maybe everything wasn’t meant to last forever. A brief moment of silence to lay the movement down for the final time.