CLOSE
Home > Cocaine 80s

Cocaine 80’s ft. Nas – “Chain Glow” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Cocaine 80’s, the group consisting of singer James Fauntleroy, producer No I.D., rapper Common and singer Makeba Riddick reach out to Nas for “Chain Glow,” the fourth song in a recent series of fresh Internet “leaks.” This current streak is building up quite a buzz which will warrant a full length LP release soon.

Listen to and download “Chain Glow” below (spotted at Hypetrak). Also, check out “This Can’t Be A Crime” and and “Take My Keys” on the next page.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Photo: Cocaine 80s

Cocaine 80's , Common , download , James Fauntleroy , Makeba Riddick , NAs , no i.d.

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close