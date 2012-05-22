Cocaine 80’s ft. Nas – “Chain Glow” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cocaine 80’s, the group consisting of singer James Fauntleroy, producer No I.D., rapper Common and singer Makeba Riddick reach out to Nas for “Chain Glow,” the fourth song in a recent series of fresh Internet “leaks.” This current streak is building up quite a buzz which will warrant a full length LP release soon.

Listen to and download “Chain Glow” below (spotted at Hypetrak). Also, check out “This Can’t Be A Crime” and and “Take My Keys” on the next page.

Photo: Cocaine 80s

