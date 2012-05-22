Kendrick Lamar Speaks With Devi Dev On Former Def Jam Deal [VIDEO]

Devi Dev reunited with long time friend and TDE standout, Kendrick Lamar during their conversation on the 5th episode of Hip Hop POV. He spoke on being a Def Jam signee during Hov’s presidency before the recent Interscope deal materialized. According to Lamar, being dropped from the label was a result of a lack of preparation. He goes on to specify that this event fueled the drive to his independent nature.

He also reveals that Hov wasn’t in his iPod as a Hip Hop fan in the early years. In fact, he didn’t give Jigga a listen until the new millenium kicked off, around the time he began to take his craft serious. Take a listen to the exclusive interview.

Photo: MTV