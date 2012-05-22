CLOSE
50 Cent – “Riot (Remix)” [VIDEO]

50 Cent puts a little spin on 2 Chainz‘s Decatur Dan directed video only hours before The Lost Tape is scheduled to drop. Check out “Riot” after the jump. 

