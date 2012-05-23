Kanye West Performs “Mercy” In London [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Kanye West talked to the London crowd yesterday about being put into a box before he launched into a performance of his G.O.O.D. Music cut, “Mercy.” He took offense to someone saying his show was the “best rap show” they’ve ever seen. In typical Yeezy fashion, his response was stunt-filled. Hit the jump and check it out. 

