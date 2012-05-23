Chris Brown Kicked Out Of Las Vegas Nightclub For Fighting

Chris Brown killed his performance at this year’s Billboard Awards, but right after the show, the singer was booted out of a local nightclub. The New York Post reported that Brown was partying at Haze inside the Aria hotel, when his temper got the best of him. The singer was entertaining a group of women and buying bottles of champagne, but got upset when his company moved on to another table. “Brown got visibly upset when the girls moved on to the next table,” said a witness. “Brown approached the guys in the group [at the next table] and started getting visibly agitated. Brown stood up, and looked like he was about to start a fight when club security stopped him.” He got in the guy’s face and was cursing at him, and saying, ‘Are these girls with you or with me?’ The guy was stunned by it. Things were close to getting extremely ugly.” Before things got out of hand the Virginia native was escorted out of the club. His rep insists that while there was an incident, but refused to disclose further details.

Although his reputation precedes him, earlier in the night, the focus was on the awards show. The 23-year-old took home the Top R&B Artist trophy beating Rihanna, who was also nominated in the category.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Zimbio