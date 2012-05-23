Kanye West’s Cruel Summer Art Film Premieres At Cannes [PHOTOS]

Kanye West’s art film, Cruel Summer, is making its debut at the Cannes Film Festival today (May 23rd) and photos of the event have already begun hitting the Internets. Rapper Theophilus London and Yeezy crony Ibn Jasper have been posting pics of the “immersive 7 screen” experience.

Recently, G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean revealed the he has a role in the film. If you don’t happen to be in Cannes, France to take in the flick yourself, peep the photos in the gallery.

