Fat Joe ft. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, DJ Khaled, Mos Def, Roscoe Dash & Busta Rhymes – “Pride & Joy” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Back when Fat Joe and Kanye West were seen chumming it up on Instagram, it looks like this was the result of it. This one is a heater. Get a listen to “Pride & Joy,” after the jump and don’t mind the bombs.

Update: That is Roscoe Dash on the hook, not Miguel.

Update: It actually is Miguel and Roscoe Dash on the hook, plus a platoon of rappers to drown him out.

Download: Fat Joe Feat. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, DJ Khaled, Mos Def, & Busta Rhymes – “Pride & Joy”

busta rhymes , DJ Khaled , download , Fat Joe , jadakiss , Kanye West , listen , Miguel , mos def , Roscoe Dash

