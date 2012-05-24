Fat Joe ft. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, DJ Khaled, Mos Def, Roscoe Dash & Busta Rhymes – “Pride & Joy” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Back when Fat Joe and Kanye West were seen chumming it up on Instagram, it looks like this was the result of it. This one is a heater. Get a listen to “Pride & Joy,” after the jump and don’t mind the bombs.

Update: That is Roscoe Dash on the hook, not Miguel.

Update: It actually is Miguel and Roscoe Dash on the hook, plus a platoon of rappers to drown him out.

Download: Fat Joe Feat. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, DJ Khaled, Mos Def, & Busta Rhymes – “Pride & Joy”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]