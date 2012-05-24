Lil Wayne Says “Fuk Pusha T And Anybody That Love Em”

Finally, a name has been said! After countless subliminals between both Pusha T and Drake over the last year, Lil Wayne steps up to the plate in defense of his artist. “Fuk pusha t and anybody that love em,” tweeted Lil Tunechi last night after Push A Ton’s latest track, “Exodus 23:1,” thought to contain shots at Drizzy, started making the Internet rounds.

The irony of this move by the YMCMB general is that he and the Clipse have had disagreements dating back to the We Got It For Cheap series and Hell Hath No Fury days. Who do you think “Mr. Me Too” was about people? Shouts to @GillieDaKid on the video cameo. That’s a whole different story.

Pusha has claimed on numerous occasions after Wayne was released from jail in November ’10 that their differences have been settled since. Personally, I never believed this to be true as a serious Clipse supporter. Since the release of Tha Carter IV August ’11, Pusha found himself on the defensive for his G.O.O.D brother and CEO, Kanye West.

The source of disrespect stems from the “It’s Good” record, which included direct shots at Jay-Z . Drake admitted in an interview with Funkmaster Flex during his “Take Care” promo run that he was aware of Wayne’s actions and didn’t have a problem with them. Depending on who you ask, Drake’s opening bars on the record can be interpreted as shots as well. He recites lyrics which claim certain rappers have gotten “too comfy” in this game. It can be argued the alliance against “The Throne” was formed then. According to BET, Drake made it clear that he understood there was a competition that existed between both Wayne and Hov.

In September and December ’11 respectively, Pusha stepped to the plate to address Drake via his “Dreams Money Can Buy” and “Sweet” freestyles. One of Pusha’s more memorable direct subliminals was featured on the “Dreams Money Can Buy” freestyle, where he says “Rappers on their sophomores, actin’ like they boss lords/Fame such a funny thing for sure when n—as start believing all those encores.”

Fast forward to February 2012; Wayne took to the stage to celebrate both his and Drake’s album success at his Las Vegas Cash Money Pre-Grammy event at Paramount Studios. After announcing that Christina Milian was the newest signee to YMCMB, Wayne delivered another round of shots at Jay-Z and Kanye West. He ensured those in attendance that his red bone didnt want “to watch the throne.” By this time, Drake and G.O.O.D’s Common were just finishing up a quick lyrical war, which was offically squashed after the two bright skin brothers met at the NBA All Star Game.

This brings us to Pusha’s “Exodus 23:1” record from last night. He returned to throwing shots at the Canadian rapper with The-Dream riding shotgun. Forgive the speculation, but does anybody else find it ironic that Pusha picked The-Dream for the chorus? It is documented that the crooner has a minor issue with The Weeknd, who’s connected to Drake.

Now that Wayne has stepped up and said Pusha’s name with Drake somewhere penning a batch of new subliminals, it’s likely this will be one of the more entertaining “wars” in recent memory if anything comes from it. There is too much history between this love triangle for nothing to happen now. We should be in store for some G.O.O.D Music.

Photo: YMCMB